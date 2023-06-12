1966 Mustang with a 429 ci V8

Big 3 Performance built this 1966 Mustang as a GT350 R replica at their company in Green Bay, Wisconsin with help from Shelby Parts and Restoration.

Under the fiberglass hood sits a 429 ci small-block V8 built by Goodwin Competition. The motor features a Dart 351 aluminum block, Dart heads, custom Goodwin camshaft, Edelbrock high-rise intake manifold, Holley 1000 cfm carb, Stef dry sump, and Ford Powertrain Applications headers. The combo produces 640 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque.

The V8 bolts to a T56 six-speed manual transmission thanks to a QuickTime bellhousing and McLeod twin-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Currie 9-inch with a Strange third-member, limited-slip differential, and 3.89 gears.

The Mustang’s suspension features TCP adjustable front control arms and TCP 4-link rear suspension. It also uses a power steering rack and VariShock adjustable coilovers. A set of American Racing Torq Thrust wheels with Nitto NT05 tires (235/40ZR17, 295/35ZR18) cover Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back.

On the inside you find GT35-style driver’s seat with custom foam and a standard Mustang passenger seat. The interior also features a custom steering wheel and Stewart-Warner gauges. Occupants are protected by RJS four-point harnesses and a 10-point roll cage.

The body features GT350R-style front valance and deleted rear bumper. Everything is coated in white paint with metallic blue stripes. The side windows and rear window were replaced with plexiglass.

Source: Big 3 Performance and Bring a Trailer