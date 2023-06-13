1991 Toyota MR2 with a 2GR-FE V6

TCS Motorsports was tasked with changing the power plant in this 1991 Toyota MR2. The company swapped a 3.5 L 2GR-FE V6 from a 2015 Toyota Sienna in the back. The motor produces 295 hp and 263 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Frankenstein Motorsports ECU tune. It features a ported intake manifold, TCS Motorsports’ exhaust, and Walbro fuel pump. The motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission with a Clutchmaster clutch and Frankenstein Motorworks flywheel kit. The MR2 rides on BC Racing coilovers and 9SIX9 SIX-1 TE37 17-inch wheels with Falken AZENIS RT660 tires. The car is for sale on Cars&Bids.

Source: Cars&Bids