1973 Bronco with a Coyote V8

Rocky Roads has specialized in restoring Broncos since 1991. This 1973 Bronco received their Legend Class treatment at their company in Chatsworth, California.

In the engine bay they swapped a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 2) capable of 420 horsepower. Behind the motor is a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission and Atlas II two-speed transfer case. A set of Spicer driveshafts send power to custom Currie Ford 9-inch front and rear axles.

Underneath is a factory Bronco chassis with Rocky Roads’ 12-inch coilover suspension using King shocks. It also features a Hellwig front sway bar and custom rear sway bar. The Bronco stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston brakes on each corner.

The body coated in PPG Avalanche Gray paint uses a Legend Hybrid plated steel front bumper with Warn 9500 lb winch and RockSolid rear bumper. A set of Rocky Road’s 17×7-inch wheels with modified hub caps and BFG All-Terrain 285/70R17 tires complete the exterior.

On the inside Rocky Roads covered the seats, steering wheel, shifter, and door panels in double-stitched diamond distressed leather. They also installed their Legend roll cage and dash, custom snap-in carpet mats, and aircraft sun visors.

Source: Rocky Roads