VW 1303 with a 2.7 L Type 4 Motor

Memminger transformed this Volkswagen 1303 at their German company in 2009. The convertible is powered by 2.7 L (2715 cc) Type 4 flat-four making about 190 horsepower. The motor features a 102.7 mm bore and 82.0 mm stroke. It uses a factory housing with a forged crankshaft, H-beam rods, aluminum Nikasil cylinders, 280-degree camshaft, and stainless steel exhaust. Power is sent through a rebuilt manual transaxle with a clutch capable of holding 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). The Beetle rides on a sport suspension and ATS 15×5.5-inch wheels covering disc brakes front and rear. On the inside Memminger installed beige leather on the dash, seats, door panels, steering wheel, and sun visors.

Source: FeineCabrios.de