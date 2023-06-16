Toyota Tacoma with a Turbo 2JZ

Alex Sylva enjoys swapping vehicles with 1JZ and 2JZ motors. He built his Corolla with a 1.5JZ for drag racing. Alex also built this 1997 Toyota Tacoma with a 2JZ inline-six. The motor features stock internals, rear sump oil pan, 3-inch exhaust, and CX Racing mounts, turbocharger, and intercooler. Alex estimates the motor makes around 380-400 hp. Behind it sits a R150F 4WD five-speed manual transmission and factory transfer case and axles. Alex also installed a suspension lift and a set of 38-inch tires.

Source: Larry Chen