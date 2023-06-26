1971 Datsun 240Z with a L28 Inline-Six

Dov Aronoff and his company NV Auto in Hamilton,

ON, Canada was tasked with upgrading the power plant in this 1971 Datsun 240Z. The car’s factory 2.4 L L24 inline-six was swapped for a L28 stroker inline-six built by Datsun Spirit in Manassas, Virginia. The new motor features OER individual throttle bodies and is controlled by an Ecumaster Black ECU with a NV Auto custom Mil-spec wiring harness. Dov estimates the motor will make around 300 horsepower. Behind the inline-six is a five-speed manual transmission and Subaru STI R180 rear differential.

Source: NV Auto