Robert Arthursson’s ProMod Camaro race car is powered by a billet 2JZ inline-six. The motor features a billet block, forged internals, Precision Gen2 110 mm turbocharger, and FuelTech ECU. On top sits a billet head developed by PPF, Tobias Hedman, and North Island Engineering along with a billet intake manifold. On the dyno the combination made 2,480 horsepower on 73 psi of boost.

Source: Roberts 2JZ Camaro – PPF Racing FB page