James Clay and BimmerWorld returned to Pikes Peak 2023 with their “Bergsteiger” BMW E36 race car. The unique vehicle is powered by a 4.4 L P63 V8 built by Roush Engines. Two turbochargers boost the engine’s output to 1,500+ hp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Hollinger 6-speed transaxle. The video below shows the team setting a qualifying record in the Open Class.

Source: BimmerWorld and BimmerWorld FB page