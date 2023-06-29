1956 Ford F-100 with a Coyote V8

Rich Bosch from Deboss Garage interviewed the owner about his 1956 Ford F-100. They wanted the truck to be a dependable daily driver. So in the engine bay he swapped a 5.0 L Coyote V8 from a 2014 F-150. Behind that is a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission with automatic and manual shift modes. A Ford Explorer rear end completes the powertrain. The truck’s handling was improved thanks to a Crown Victoria Police Interceptor front subframe, independent suspension, and disc brakes. The truck rides on RideTech Shockwave air shocks. Tommy plans on installing a 4-link rear suspension and notched frame.

Source: Deboss Garage