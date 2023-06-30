Skip to content

Larry Chen’s Datsun 240Z with a SR20DET

Larry Chen's 1970 Datsun 240Z with a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four

Larry Chen purchased his 1970 Datsun 240Z called “Ole Orange Bang” when he was 21-years-old. Over that time the car has come a long way. It is currently powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four paired with a S13 five-speed manual transmission. The motor is tuned by ZCar Garage on a Haltech Elite 1000 ECU and 91 octane fuel. It makes 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. The car rides on a KW suspension and Southern Waves Epsilon 16×8-inch wheels covering ZCar Garage StopTech disc brakes. The exterior features a Seibon carbon fiber hood, BRE Racing front and rear spoiler, and new orange paint. Listen to Larry explain the great history of his forever car.

Larry Chen's 1970 Datsun 240Z with a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four

Larry Chen's 1970 Datsun 240Z with a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four

Larry Chen's 1970 Datsun 240Z with a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four

Larry Chen's 1970 Datsun 240Z with a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four

Larry Chen's 1970 Datsun 240Z with a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four

Larry Chen's 1970 Datsun 240Z with a turbocharged SR20DET inline-four

Source: Larry Chen

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.