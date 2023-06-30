Larry Chen’s Datsun 240Z with a SR20DET

Larry Chen purchased his 1970 Datsun 240Z called “Ole Orange Bang” when he was 21-years-old. Over that time the car has come a long way. It is currently powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four paired with a S13 five-speed manual transmission. The motor is tuned by ZCar Garage on a Haltech Elite 1000 ECU and 91 octane fuel. It makes 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. The car rides on a KW suspension and Southern Waves Epsilon 16×8-inch wheels covering ZCar Garage StopTech disc brakes. The exterior features a Seibon carbon fiber hood, BRE Racing front and rear spoiler, and new orange paint. Listen to Larry explain the great history of his forever car.

Source: Larry Chen