Davin Reckow from Hagerty’s Redline Rebuild was tasked with building a Chrysler 440 ci V8 for a vintage dirt track race car. The first video shows the motor at Apex Competition Engines in Fenwick, Michigan for machining of the block and heads. The second video shows Davin rebuilding the motor with new Bullet pistons, Eagle rods, Comp camshaft, and Ferrera springs.

Source: Hagerty