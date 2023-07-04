1969 Bronco with a Supercharged 363 ci V8

This 1969 Ford Bronco originally came with a 302 ci V8 but is now powered by a supercharged 363 ci V8. The motor features Edelbrock Performer aluminum heads, Comp camshaft, 1.6 roller rockers, Melling high-volume oil pump, Hooker longtube headers, and Kenne Bell supercharger. The engine is fed E85 fuel through Siemens 60 lb injectors from an Aeromotive pump and Wild Horses 23-gallon tank. A dyno chart shows the engine making 353 hp and 513 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor is a three-speed automatic transmission and Dana 20 transfer case rebuilt by Southern Gear. Tom Woods driveshafts send power to axles with 3.73 gears. The Bronco rides on a James Duff 5-inch suspension lift with heim joint bump steer eliminator steering kit, tie-rod flip conversion, dropped pitman arm, Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs, and Superlift rear leaf springs. A set of Weld 15-inch wheels with Toyo M/T Open Country 35×13.5-inch tires cover disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back. The Bronco is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Shady Dale, Georgia.

Source: Bring a Trailer