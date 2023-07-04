2002 Camaro with a 1200 hp Turbo V8

Justin Myatt built his 2002 Camaro SS called “Badmaro” at his company Myatt’s Garage in Pooler, Georgia. It is powered by a turbocharged 6.0 L LSx V8 making 1202 hp on 29 psi of boost. The motor features an aluminum block, Weisco Boost pistons, Eagle rods, stock crankshaft, and Brian Tooley Racing Stage 3 turbo camshaft. It is topped with Wilkes Performance 862 ported heads, Brian Tooley Racing vavletrain, Edelbrock intake manifold, and Bosch 210 lb injectors. Boost is provided by a VS Racing 8596 turbocharger. A TH400 automatic transmission built by Jerry Waller with a Circle D converter sends power to a Hawks Performance Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 35-spline axles.

Source: Hot Rod Heaven USA