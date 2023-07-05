BMW E36 with a Mercedes M113 V8

Robby van Roij loves driving his BMW 318is (E36) around his town in the Netherlands. Eventually he wanted more power and considered turbocharging the factory 1.9 L M44B19 inline-four. Robby’s friend Donatas Agapovas suggested another solution.

The goal was an engine strong enough to perform at the track but dependable enough he could daily drive. With that in mind, Donatas recommended a 5.0 L Mercedes M113 V8. The naturally aspirated motor would provide good power out of the box.

Robby and Donatas swapped the V8 using custom engine mounts. Since they positioned the engine further back in the engine bay, they needed to flip the intake manifold around 180 degrees. They had to move the steering shaft 5 cm (2 inches), remove the large factory brake booster, and fabricate custom exhaust manfiolds. The motor runs on the factory ECU and wiring harness.

A PMC Motorsport adapter allows the V8 to connect to a BMW six-speed manual transmission. The clutch features a BMW 530d pressure plate and Tenaci sintered disc.

Robby also upgraded the suspension with a set of BC Racing adjustable coilovers with polyurethane bushings. He improved braking thanks to BMW 330i (E46) front brakes and BMW 328i (E36) rear brakes. Both use StopTech racing pads.

Their hard work paid off when the car passed inspection and is road legal. The upgraded power and handling makes the car more fun to drive.