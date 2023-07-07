1970 Datsun 240Z with a Turbo RB26

This 1970 Datsun 240Z originally came with a 2.4 L L24 inline-six making 151 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque. Now it’s making 328 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque thanks to a turbocharged 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six. The swapped motor features CP-Carillo pistons, Manley rods, Supertech valves and springs, Tomei camshafts, and N1 oil pump. Boost is provided by a Forced Performance HTA3082 turbocharger through a CXRacing exhaust manifold. A Bosch 044 fuel pump keeps the motor fed from ID 1000 cc injectors controlled by a AEM V2 ECU. A RB25DE five-speed manual transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a R180 rear end with a 2006 WRX STI limited-slip differential. The 240Z suspension features KYB struts, Eibach springs, and Motorsport Auto sway bars. It stops thanks to Toyota 4Runner front brake calipers and Nissan 200SX rear brake calipers. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Balcones, Texas.

Source: Bring a Trailer