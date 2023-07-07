11,000 rpm 1.8 L 7A-GE Engine Recipe

Mike Kojima from MotoIQ is building a 1.8 L “7A-GE” inline-four capable of 11,000 rpm for a customer. The build recipe uses a 7A-FE block, ACL main bearings, OS Giken forged rods and pistons, and a MRP girdle. On top will sit a ported 4A-GE head, TRD Formula Atlantic camshafts, and Supertech oversized valves, springs, and titanium retainers. Mike explains many of the parts were sourced by the customer and would make changes like a dry sump system if he had total control. Listen to Mike explain the engine recipe below along with alternative part recommendations.

Source: MotoIQ