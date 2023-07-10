Aardema Braun’s Custom V12 Making 995 hp on the Dyno

Pete Aardema and Kevin Braun build some amazing custom engines such as their supercharged 20 L V12. Another engine the team built was an all-aluminum 6.0 L V12 for land speed racing. Greg Quirin caught up with the team at JBA Speed Shop getting the engine ready for El Mirage. On the dyno the engine made 995 hp at 8,900 rpm on nitrous. The engine is capable of more but can’t show it due to the dyno’s 200 mph speed-limiter. Listen to the dyno session below or watch the race car reach 256 mph here.

Source: Greg Quirin