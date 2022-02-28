Aardema-Braun Supercharged 20-Liter V12

Last year Greg Quirin visited Kevin Braun and Pete Aardema to showcase their custom 6.0 L V12. Greg is back showing off the talented engine builders’ twin-supercharged 20.0 L V12. The engine was originally developed for H1 Unlimited hydroplane racing with help from Kevin Aylesworth and Jeff Johnson. It features a 5.625-inch bore and 4.0-inch stroke. Kevin says the engine made 1,500 hp on 7 psi of boost with the goal of 3,000 hp. Pete says the engine will see new life in a custom truck he’s building.

Source: Greg Quirin