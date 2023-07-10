2006 Lotus Elise with a Honda K24

This 2006 Lotus Elise was sent to Monkeywrench Racing in Michigan for an engine swap. The company installed a 2.4 L Honda K24A2 inline-four on Innovative mounts. The motor features DC Sports header, Sector 111 exhaust, Monkeywrench Racing wiring harness, and Hondata KPro 4 ECU. The motor is paired to a Honda six-speed manual transmission from a 2012-2015 Honda Civic Si FG4 with Insane Shafts axles. The Elise rides on H&R adjustable coilovers and Team Dynamics Motorsport wheels with Hankook Ventus RS-3 tires (205/45, 245/40). The brakes feature AP Racing front caliper and Brembo rear calipers. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Clarksburg, Maryland.

Source: Bring a Trailer