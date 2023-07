Gavin Bey and is wild AWD Mazda RX-7 attended a drag racing event at Crail Raceway in Scotland. While there the RX-7 made several 9-second passes with the best being a 9.67 sec at 237 km/h (147 mph). The car’s unique powertrain features a turbocharged Honda K20/K24 inline-four, 8HP75 eight-speed transmission, and BMW differentials. For more details on the setup please view our previous article.

Source: Beytek