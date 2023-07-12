BMW E82 with a Turbo M50 Inline-Six Makes 682 hp on Dyno

This BMW E82 built by MTuning returned to KMS Engine for more power. Earlier this year the turbocharged M50B30T inline-six built by K64 BMW Garage & Performance made 581 hp and 752 Nm (554 lb-ft) of torque on 1.25 bar (18.1 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. On the return visit KMS Engine increased the boost to 1.65 bar (23.9 psi) and made 682 hp and 860 Nm (634 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel. The engine is capable of more however the injectors are holding it back. For more details on the engine please view our previous article.

Source: KMS Engine FB page