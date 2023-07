TurboTristan explained to Fullboost that he spent around $30K building his Honda Civic. In the engine bay he swapped a 2.4 L K24A3 inline-four and manual transmission from an 2003-2007 Honda Accord on Hasport mounts. The motor features a 3076 turbocharger, 1320 exhaust manifold, Hybrid Racing fuel rail, and Raceworks 1150 cc injectors. It made 260 hp (194 kW) on E84 fuel and Haltech ECU. Future plans call for an AWD drivetrain.

Source: Fullboost