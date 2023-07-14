2021 Jeep Gladiator with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 2021 Jeep Gladiator visited America’s Most Wanted 4×4 for a lot more power. The company swapped in a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor is a Trackhawk 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission and Rubicon transfer case. In front is a Dana 60 eight-lug axle while the back has a Dana 80 eight-lug axle. Both have ARB air locking diffs and 4.88 gears. On the ends of the axles are 4500-series eight-piston calipers with 14.25-inch rotors. The Gladiator rides on a HEMI Tuned long arm suspension with dual rate springs, Falcon 3.3 shocks, adjustable control arms, and heavy-duty sway bars. A set of 17-inch beadlock wheels hold Maxxis 40×13.50R17LT tires.

Source: AMW4x4