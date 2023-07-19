1969 Camaro with a Twin-Turbo 9.5 L Big-Block

Fullboost interviewed Jayden Gray from Gray’s Racing in Queensland, Australia about his 1969 Camaro. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 580 ci (9.5 L) big-block Chevy V8. The motor features a Dart Big M block, Callies Magnum crankshaft, Oliver Max rods, JE pistons, Brodix 380 heads, custom camshaft, and two Garrett GTX4709R turbochargers. The motor produced 1686 hp to the hubs on 20 psi of boost and E85 fuel. Behind the motor is a Rossler Turbo 400 automatic transmission sending power to a 3.25 ratio rear end. Jayden plans on upgrading the transmission and converter.

Source: Fullboost