1936 Chevy Rat Rod Powered by a Turbo Ford Inline-Six with a LSx Head

Piston Ranch is building a 1936 Chevy rat rod with a unique engine combo. Sitting on the 1930’s International chassis is a turbocharged Ford 300 ci inline-six. On top of the motor sits a custom head made from two LSx V8 heads. Hanging off the side is an exhaust manifold made from two truck manifolds bolted to a GT45 turbocharger. Behind the motor is a Super T-10 four-speed manual transmission. Eventually a custom driveshaft will send power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: Piston Ranch via Piotr