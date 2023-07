Brian “Mr. Regular” Reider caught up with Josh Schattenkirk as his DMC DeLorean visited Matt Happel from Sloppy Mechanics for a dyno tune. The car is powered by a supercharged 5.3 L LS4 V8 featuring an aftermarket camshaft, LSA supercharger, and C10 truck headers. The V8 is paired with a Porsche G96 manual transaxle from a 2002 911 Carrera. Matt was able to coax 522 horsepower from the combo.

Source: Regular Car Reviews via Jalopnik