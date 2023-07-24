1987 Buick Grand National with a 1500 hp Twin-Turbo 427 ci LSx V8

Roadster Shop built this 1987 Buick Grand National to the limit thanks to a full 3D scan of the car. In the engine bay they installed a twin-turbo 427 ci LSx V8 built by Wegner Automotive capable of 1100 hp on 93 octane fuel or 1500 hp on E98 fuel. The motor features forged internals, two Precision 6466 turbochargers, and Holley Dominator ECU. Fuel is fed by three Walbro pumps in a Rock Valley 25-gallon stainless steel tank. A Bowler 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a manual valvebody conversion sends power to a Strange Wavetrac limited-slip differential. Roadster Shop installed a modified Fast Track chassis with a full independent suspension. The car rides on a set of custom Greening Auto Company wheels (18×10.5, 19×12). View more photos of the car in the build album.

Source: Roadster Shop and MotorTrend