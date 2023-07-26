1969 Mustang with a Jon Kaase 521 ci V8

Sic Chops built this 1969 Mustang at their company in Cave Creek, Arizona. It is powered by a Jon Kaase 521 ci V8 making 851 hp and 723 lb-ft of torque. The motor features SVO block, Diamond ford pistons, Lunati h-beam rods, Comp hydraulic roller camshaft, Boss Nine aluminum heads, and 58 mm throttle bodies. Behind the motor is a TKO-600 five-speed manual transmission with a Ram 11-inch cluch and Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.73 ratio. Underneath the company installed a C6 Corvette fronnt and rear suspension with Penske double-adjustable coilovers and Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. The Mustang was bid to $235,000 on Bring a Trailer but did not sell.

Source: Bring a Trailer