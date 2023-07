Banzai Sports JDM built this third-generation Nissan Skyline (GC10) at their company in Japan. The car is no longer powered by a inline-six. Instead the company swapped a 2.6 L 26B four-rotor. The naturally aspirated motor produces 416 hp at 7500 rpm. The motor is still being broke-in and is expected to eventually make 500 hp at 9000 rpm. Other upgrades include a Wisefab angle kit, KW coilovers, and Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Banzai Sports JDM FB page via ESD reader