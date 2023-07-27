Supra Mk5 with a Turbo 2JZ

Skip to content

Piotr Więcek built his new drift machine using a fifth-generation Toyota Supra. The car is no longer powered by a factory turbocharged 2.0 L B48 inline-four or turbocharged 3.0 L B58 inline-six. Instead it has the infamous turbocharged 2JZ inline-six running on a Link Thunder ECU. Behind that is a Quaife 69G six-speed sequential transmission with a Xtreme twin-plate 230 mm clutch and Winters quick-change rear end. The car rides on Wisefab control arms and hubs, Feal Suspension adjustable coilovers, and a BMW E90 steering rack. Watch Piotr show off his skills in the Supra at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023.

Source: MattyB727 and Candy Machine

