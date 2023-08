Evan from REVan Evan interviewed Paul Svinicki of Paul’s High Performance at the NMRA Ford Homecoming event about this 2000 Cobra R prototype. The 2000 Cobra R came from the factory with a 5.4 L DOHC Modular V8 making 385 hp. However Paul’s prototype is now powered by a 4.6 L FR500 V8 producing 680 hp. The engine reaches 9,000 rpm thanks to Paul’s hard work and many busted blocks.

Source: REVan Evan