Turbo BMW M54 Inline-Six Makes 600 hp

This BMW E46 visited KMS Engine for a dyno tune. While there the turbocharged M54B30 inline-six made 600 hp and 722 Nm (532 lb-ft) of torque on 98 octane fuel and Emu Black ECU. The motor features Turboworks crankshaft, Amp44 8.5 compression pistons, Bosch 630 cc injectors, K64 Performance exhaust manifold, Garrett GTW 3476 turbocharger, and BMW V8 throttle body. The motor is backed by a E46 M3 transmission, Poweride twin-plate clutch, and E46 M3 differential. The car rides on M-technic E46 control arms, Bilstein B12 coilovers, and M3 rear suspension. Braking is handled by Mercedes CLS front calipers with Insignia 340 mm rotors in front and E46 M3 328 mm brakes in back.

Source: KMS Engine FB page