MotoIQ’s Bulletproof Toyota V6 Build

Mike Kojima from MotoIQ is building a Toyota 1GR-FE V6 for turbocharging. Mike starts the build recipe with a semi-closed deck block with Darton sleeves. In that goes a balanced factory crankshaft, ACL bearing, Brian Crower 4340 rods, and JE 2618 pistons. On top Mike installs hand-ported heads with stock camshafts and a Supertech valvetrain with black Nitride coated stainless steel intake valves and Inconel exhaust valves. Many of the parts are WPC treated. Listen to Mike explain the engine recipe below along with alternative part recommendations.

Source: MotoIQ