Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo Barra Makes 1013 hp

Eventually Scotty from Carnage will dissemble the “Lightning McBarra” Mazda MX-5 for parts to use on a new project. Fortunately before that happens the car is visiting the dyno and eventually the drag strip one last time. Scotty and the MX-5 traveled to Maxx Performance to see what the turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six could do. At the end of the session it made 1013 hp (755 kW) to the hubs on 39-40 psi of boost. You can watch the project’s long build series here.

Source: Carnage Show FB page and StreetMachineTV