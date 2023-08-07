Nissan 350Z with a 800+ hp Twin-Turbo W12

Last year we shared the unique Nissan 350Z built by Gregor Performance Garage in Poland. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 6.0 L Bentley W12 paired with a ZF 8HP eight-speed transmission using a Turbo Lamik TCU. Back then the engine was making 610 hp and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft) of torque on gasoline. This year they switched to ethanol and made 818 hp at 5109 rpm and 1214 Nm (895 lb-ft) of torque at 3799 rpm. Watch the car on the dyno and drift at several events in the videos below.

Source: Gregor Performance Garage