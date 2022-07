Gregor Performance Garage owns the only W12-powered Nissan 350Z in the World. The company spent the last four months swapping the previous motor, a turbocharged 2JZ inline-four to a twin-turbo 6.0 L W12 from a Bentley Continental GT. The W12 motor produces around 610 horsepower and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft) of torque. Gregor Performance Garage also used a ZF 8HP eight-speed transmission controlled through a Turbo Lamik TCU.

Source: Gregor Performance Garage FB page via Piotr