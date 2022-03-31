Gregor Performance Garage is Swapping a Twin-Turbo 6.0 L W12 into a Nissan 350Z

Two years ago we shared a Nissan 350Z built by Gregor Performance Garage in Poland. They created the unique car with a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six and a 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission. Fast forward several years and Gregor Performance Garage is swapping engines again. They are replacing the 2JZ with a twin-turbo 6.0 L W12 from a Bentley Continental GT. The engine made 518 hp and 673 Nm of torque before being pulled from the Continental GT. Follow the project’s progress on @gregor_performance_garage.

Source: Gregor Performance Garage FB page via Piotr