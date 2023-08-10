RWD Mini with a Subaru EJ25

Steve Holland from Dutchy’s Garage set out in 2020 to build a unique 1961 Mini using a 2010 Subaru WRX powertrain. Two and half years later and a lot of custom fabrication, he created the MiniRex.

Sitting in back of the car is a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four supported by a custom tubular subframe. The motor produces 191 kW (256 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Steve also fabricated a custom stainless steel exhaust.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through the WRX five-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential and 3.90 ratio. Steve converted the transmission using a Subarugears RWD kit.

The Mini rides on Steve’s custom tubular subframes. It features control arms and brakes taken from a Mazda MX-5 NB. In the factory engine bay sits a custom 45-liter fuel tank.

On the inside Steve installed 2004 Subaru WRX seats. The custom dash holds a Haltech digital display. Steve controls the transmission using Toyota MR2 shifter linkage with a custom shifter.

You can read more about the project on Steve’s project page or you can watch the build process on the Dutchy’s Garage channel.

Listen to Steve explains to Luke from Fullboost how he built the Mini before driving it.

Source: Dutchy’s Mini, and Dutchy’s Garage FB page, and Fullboost