Switzer Racing Engines put their 409 ci Chrysler big-block V8 on the dyno where it made 1008 horsepower. The motor features a motorhome 400 ci block, Wiseco pistons, BME rods, and Comp camshaft. On top sits two Koffel’s Place B1 heads and CFE Tunnel Ram intake with two Holley 1050 cfm carburetors. The heads feature Fox Lake Racing port design and Slawco CNC porting. Watch the engine scream on the dyno in the video below.

Source: Neil Switzer via Piotr