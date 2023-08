Rich Bosch from Deboss Garage interviewed Robbie Barrow about this rat rod Mini. The 1979 Austin Mini body sits on a custom chassis with a 1964 Ford F-100 front axle. In the front is a Cummins 6BT turbodiesel inline-six cooled by a Mustang aluminum radiator. Power is sent through a NV4500 five-speed manual transmission to a Dana 70 rear end. Listen to Robbie explain how he built the unique Mini in the video below.

Source: Deboss Garage