Golf Mk1 with a Turbo VR6

Jamie from Officially Gassed interviewed Praks from Vara Technik about his unique VW Golf GTI Mk1. Under the carbon fiber hood is a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 making 406 hp and 502 Nm (370 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features Wossner forged pistons and rods, Garrett GTX3071R turbocharger, and Porsche intake manifold. Power is sent the front wheels through a twin-plate clutch to a built transmission with a Quaife differential. The steel body has been mostly replaced with carbon fiber panels accented by a set of BBS 15-inch wheels.

Source: Officially Gassed