1995 BMW M3 with a Turbo S52

Cars & Bids is auctioning a 1995 BMW M3 located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.2 L S52B32 inline-six making 558 hp and 533 lb-ft of torque on Link G4X ECU. The motor features a Garrett GTX3582R turbocharger, Rapid Spool Industries turbocharger manifold, Treadstone Performance intercooler, Injector Dynamics ID1050X injectors, and 3-inch exhaust system. Behind the motor is a ZF 320 five-speed manual transmission with a DKM Clutch twin-disc clutch. The car rides on an Air Lift Company air suspension and GTR 18-inch wheels covering BMW 135i front and rear brakes.

Source: Cars & Bids