Turbo Chrysler Slant-Six Makes 402 hp

Engine Power set out to build a Chrysler 225 ci Slant-Six. So the team took a prepped block and installed a balanced forged crankshaft, Wiseco 4032 pistons, Molnar forged rods, and custom-ground Comp camshaft (218° intake, 230° exhaust). On top they went with a ported late-model factory head with Yella Terra billet aluminum 1.65:1 rockers, Comp valve springs, and ARP studs. They also installed an AussieSpeed equal-length aluminum manifold with port fuel injection by Gill Welding, Dutra Duals exhaust manifolds, and Holley Smart ignition coils. The motor made 230 hp and 287 lb-ft of torque naturally aspirated. When they installed a STS 59 mm turbocharger it made 402 hp and 517 lb-ft of torque on 11-12 psi of boost.

Source: PowerNationTV via Piotr