1996 Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

Fat Fender Garage received this 1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Edition for a complete makeover. In the engine bay they installed a 2nd generation 5.0 L Coyote V8 on custom mounts. It features stainless steel headers, custom 2.5-inch exhaust, and a Ford Control Pack. The drivetrain uses a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and F-150 transfer case sending power to the factory axles. The Bronco rides on a Rough Country 2.5-inch suspension lift with Method MR305 17-inch wheels holding Nitto Ridge Grappler 285/75 tires. On the inside the company installed a black interior alongside Mustang GT seats and a F-250 center console. Read more details on the Bronco at Drivingline.

Source: Fat Fender Garage