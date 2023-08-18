Craig Borden Swapped a 3.7L V6 and Everything Else in his 2007 Mustang

Craig Borden has enjoyed owning and working on Mustangs his whole life. In 2009 he purchased a 2007 Mustang with a 4.0 L V6 and automatic transmission for his wife. Unfortunately the timing chain went at 97,000 miles and took the motor with it. Craig’s wife wanted a newer Mustang so the 2007 Mustang was put into storage. It sat for several years before he decided to rebuild it with an upgraded powertrain.

While searching for donors, Craig came across a wrecked 2012 Mustang with a 3.7 L Cyclone V6 and six-speed manual transmission. He was pleased to see the 3.7 L V6 produces 305 hp which is slightly more than a 4.6 L V8’s 300 hp. Another advantage is the V6 weighs less than the V8.

Further research showed the 2012 Mustang came with GT brakes and a 8.8-inch axle with a limited-slip differential. These were parts Craig wanted to upgrade as well. All these positives convinced Craig to use the 2012 Mustang.

Of course using the more modern parts came with tradeoffs. Craig had to swap extra parts due to changes in connectors and wiring between generations. Craig installed the donor’s instrument cluster, wiring harness, junction box, ECU, and ignition key switch since these were all part of the passive anti-theft system (PATS). He also realized the conversion would be easier using the 2012 Mustang body harness.

Craig swapped the donor’s evaporative emission control system (EVAP), fuel lines, and HVAC because the connections were different. Craig also used the donor’s fuel tank since the pumps were incompatible.

The 2007 Mustang did not come with ABS so Craig used the 2012 Mustang’s bigger brakes, master cylinder, and lines. He used the newer K-member to retain the electric power assisted steering (EPAS).

Inside the cabin Craig installed the newer Mustang’s seats to keep their air bags. Even the 2012 seat belts were used since the sensors were different.

Unfortunately Craig could not use the 2012 Mustang’s exhaust since it was damaged. So he installed a Pypes dual exhaust kit. The suspension received BMR lowering springs and Boss 302 sway bars to improve handling.

On the outside Craig installed a Cervini front chin spoiler, 2012 Mustang side mirrors and sequential taillights, and a 2007 GT500 rear bumper. The engine is covered by a Cervini fiberglass hood. The finishing touch was a set of 2007 Shelby wheels and tires.

The project has turned out better than Craig expected. It gets 30 mpg and replaced his Ford Lightning as his daily driver.