Gildred Racing’s Mini with a Honda D16

Gildred Racing transformed this Mini Mk3 at their company in Buellton, California. The body is coated in a matte black paint with gloss black racing stripes. Under the hood the company swapped the factory A-series inline-four and transmission for a 1.6 L Honda D16Y8 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. The Honda powertrain produces 150-160 hp (111-119 kW) and weighs 20 lb (9 kg) less than the previous. The 1600 lb (725 kg) Mini rides on a coilover suspension and a set of Classic 8 13×6-inch wheels. On the inside Gildred Racing installed a R53 Mini power moon roof, custom black interior, and Cobra seats. The Momo steering wheel is attached to a tile column in front of a Dakota Digital VHX gauge cluster.

Source: Super Coopers