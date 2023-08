Phil Penny and his wild Rising Force Honda S600 attended Brisbane Jamboree 23 at Willowbank Raceway in Willowbank, Queensland, Australia. While there the team made several 7-second passes with the best being a 7.6 sec at 170 mph. Rising out of the car’s hood is a large turbocharger feeding boost to a built 2JZ inline-six. The combo produces 1000 kW (1341 hp) on methanol and 42 psi of boost. Watch the very fast passes in the video below.

Source: Rising Force FB page