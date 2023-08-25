Norris Designs’ 1200+ hp Billet 4G63

Norris Designs (ND) builds powerful engines and fast cars. Their Mitsubishi Evo 9 race car features their Version 10 billet 4G63 inline-four. The twin-charged motor features a Bullet billet block, ND billet crankshaft, Manley steel I-beam rods, ND forged pistons, ND Stage 6 fire ring head, and dry sump. The engine has 10 boost settings with level 5 making 942 hp on 2.4 bar (34.8 psi) of boost. The motor is capable of making 1,250 hp. Power goes to all four wheels through a sequential transmission, GTR transfer case, and upgraded differentials. Norris Designs set a time attack lap record of 1:04.857 at Donington Park in the UK.

Source: @norris_designs and Norris Designs