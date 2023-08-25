Skip to content

Henry McDonough’s V8-Powered Volvo 242

  242

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

Henry McDonough built the amazing LS2-powered Volvo 242 we showcased earlier this year. He recently contacted us to share new photos and we took the opportunity to share more of his project’s story.

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

Luxury cars feature comfort and high-end features. While sports cars focus primarily on speed and handling. Henry’s goal was to combine the two without veering too far from the factory appearance he envisioned.

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

Many swapped vehicles lose their original charm. Henry enjoyed the Volvo’s smooth ride and steering response. He wanted to retain those while upgrading the performance to modern muscle cars. He accomplished this using a LS2 V8, T56 six-speed manual transmission, and Moser full-floating rear end.

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

Although Henry put a lot of work upgrading the powertrain, he did not solely focus on performance. During the project Henry learned a lot about styling.

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

The pleated inserts and upholstery stitching match the paint color. Henry made that choice to represent the understated elegance of the Volvo 242 exterior. He also chose an OEM brown colored leather to match the custom walnut dashboard and glovebox.

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

The engine swap required a change in electronics. Henry even kept the gauge design on the Holley 6.86-inch digital display in the style of Volvo.

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

This year Henry will be studying automotive restoration at McPherson college. He’s excited to learn more about craftsmanship and advance his skills. This Volvo is one of many projects to come.

Volvo 242 with a LS2 V8

