Henry McDonough’s V8-Powered Volvo 242

Henry McDonough built the amazing LS2-powered Volvo 242 we showcased earlier this year. He recently contacted us to share new photos and we took the opportunity to share more of his project’s story.

Luxury cars feature comfort and high-end features. While sports cars focus primarily on speed and handling. Henry’s goal was to combine the two without veering too far from the factory appearance he envisioned.

Many swapped vehicles lose their original charm. Henry enjoyed the Volvo’s smooth ride and steering response. He wanted to retain those while upgrading the performance to modern muscle cars. He accomplished this using a LS2 V8, T56 six-speed manual transmission, and Moser full-floating rear end.

Although Henry put a lot of work upgrading the powertrain, he did not solely focus on performance. During the project Henry learned a lot about styling.

The pleated inserts and upholstery stitching match the paint color. Henry made that choice to represent the understated elegance of the Volvo 242 exterior. He also chose an OEM brown colored leather to match the custom walnut dashboard and glovebox.

The engine swap required a change in electronics. Henry even kept the gauge design on the Holley 6.86-inch digital display in the style of Volvo.

This year Henry will be studying automotive restoration at McPherson college. He’s excited to learn more about craftsmanship and advance his skills. This Volvo is one of many projects to come.