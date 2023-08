Seth Monteleone and his Subaru BRZ attended the Flag Rock Hillclimb 2023 in Norton, Virginia. Seth competed in the Mod Unlimited Class and his best time was 1:51.418. The BRZ is powered by a supercharged Honda K24 inline-four making 410 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a KPower swap kit, Rotex C30 supercharger, 4Piston Racing oil pump, and Haltech Elite ECU. Behind the K24 is a KPower adapter, BRZ manual transmission, and OS Giken LSD.

Source: Seth Monteleone